EBOLA LIKE MARBURG OUTBREAK CONFIRMED*CONCERNING BIRD FLU MUTATION*WAR MACHINE BUILDUP IN HIGH GEAR*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/3-michigan-state-university-students-killed-and-5-critically-wounded-in-mass-shooting-as-police-id-the-dead-gunman/ar-AA17s6YS https://heavy.com/news/anthony-mccrae/ https://www.afro.who.int/countries/equatorial-guinea/news/equatorial-guinea-confirms-first-ever-marburg-virus-disease-outbreak https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/feb/12/mississippi-alarming-rise-newborns-syphilis https://twitter.com/NaturallyFTW/status/1625251557724811283 https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2023/02/14/2003794305 https://www.grunge.com/341224/the-messed-up-truth-about-americas-experiments-in-guatemala/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11748537/Bird-flu-mutate-kill-50-humans.html https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/marburg-vaccine-shows-promising-results-first-human-study https://twitter.com/BNOFeed/status/1625247865487388680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/Flash_news_ua/status/1625556983095955471 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/new-massive-missile-strikes-ukraine-moldovas-government-collapses-russia-breaches https://twitter.com/ivan_8848/status/1625483432196292610 https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/1950-us-released-bioweapon-san-francisco-180955819/ https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/fdr-signs-executive-order-9066 https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1625136485233049602?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1625478675142508549 https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/ https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/the-ai-arms-race-gives-nvidia-13-upside-as-the-chipmaker-looks-poised-to-lead-the-nascent-sector-bank-of-america-says/ar-AA17tIbt https://twitter.com/AndTartary/status/1625344307698753536/photo/1 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1625084538400432128 https://www.rt.com/news/571461-nato-guideline-two-wars/ https://twitter.com/Flash_news_ua/status/1625567873480462368

