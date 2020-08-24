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Interview about Chlorine Dioxide with Dr. Victor Hugo Cavero Olguin
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456 views • August 24, 2020
Dr. Victor Hugo Cavero Olguin is a TECHNICAL CONSULTANT AT NUR UNIVERSITY in this interview he discusses the safety and effectiveness of Chlorine Dioxide for the treatment of COVID-19
Here is some of his published work:
Published Work:
https://lup.lub.lu.se/search/person/biot-hcr
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11274-019-2679-9
https://portal.research.lu.se/portal/files/2155614/4937838.pdf
Here is some of his published work:
Published Work:
https://lup.lub.lu.se/search/person/biot-hcr
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11274-019-2679-9
https://portal.research.lu.se/portal/files/2155614/4937838.pdf
Keywords
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