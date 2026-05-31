The Library of Celsus The Lost Scrolls of Ephesus

The Library of Celsus was once one of the greatest centers of knowledge in the ancient world.





Built in the legendary city of Ephesus, this magnificent Roman library held thousands of scrolls and stood as a symbol of learning, power, and memory. But while its stunning facade still survives today, the scrolls inside vanished long ago.





What happened to the lost knowledge of Ephesus?

Were priceless texts destroyed forever, or did some survive in secret?





This episode explores the history, mystery, and forgotten legacy of one of the most beautiful libraries ever built.





🎧 Listen until the end and uncover the story behind the lost scrolls of the ancient world.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/2Bfz8YBGI8IBH3EEQ1XuSp?si=0479f8b5758d4e91





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