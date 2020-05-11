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The Myth of Falsifiability
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25 views • May 11, 2020
Is that COVID-19 model true? An introduction to our work on developing a rigorous quantitative falsifiability metric and its practical applications such as confirming the safety and effectiveness of drugs and medical treatments and the reliability of mathematical models used in complex derivative securities. It starts with a discussion of the myth of falsifiability, a commonly cited doctrine often used to exclude certain points of view and evidence from consideration as “not scientific”. It discusses the glaring problems with the popular versions of this doctrine and the lack of a rigorous quantitative formulation of a more nuanced concept of falsifiability as originally proposed, but not developed, by the philosopher Karl Popper. The video concludes with a brief accessible presentation of our work on a rigorous quantitative falsifiability metric useful in practical science and engineering.
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Links:
https://www.britannica.com/topic/criterion-of-falsifiability
https://www.amazon.com/Logic-Scientific-Discovery-Routledge-Classics/dp/0415278449/ref=sr_1_7?keywords=karl+popper&qid=1578084134&sr=8-7
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/3c/Aleppo_Codex_%28Deut%29.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/cd/Rotation_curve_of_spiral_galaxy_Messier_33_%28Triangulum%29.png
http://www.scholarpedia.org/article/The_MOND_paradigm_of_modified_dynamics
https://pixabay.com/photos/swan-black-water-bird-elegant-lake-3340932/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Murnpeowie_meteorite.jpg
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The Myth of Falsifiability Article (written): http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/the-myth-of-falsifiability-article/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Links:
https://www.britannica.com/topic/criterion-of-falsifiability
https://www.amazon.com/Logic-Scientific-Discovery-Routledge-Classics/dp/0415278449/ref=sr_1_7?keywords=karl+popper&qid=1578084134&sr=8-7
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/3c/Aleppo_Codex_%28Deut%29.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/cd/Rotation_curve_of_spiral_galaxy_Messier_33_%28Triangulum%29.png
http://www.scholarpedia.org/article/The_MOND_paradigm_of_modified_dynamics
https://pixabay.com/photos/swan-black-water-bird-elegant-lake-3340932/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Murnpeowie_meteorite.jpg
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
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