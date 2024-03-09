Jesse Watters - The Senate just passed a half-trillion dollar spending bill to avoid a gov't shutdown.

Jesse Watters - The Senate just passed a half-trillion dollar spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Primetime's pulling the pork: $880k to raise awareness for monk seals.
AOC just got $500,000 for her anti-racist oyster reef, politicians are giving electric cars to people in the projects and Bernie's spending half-million to study a monument.
https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1766282715366617281?s=20
