© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HEMP BATTERIES
ARE EVEN MORE POWERFUL
THAN LITHIUM BATTERIES
🌎 🔎🔋⚡️🪫 🌍
(01min : 37sec)
Hemp is an incredibly versatile crop. It can be used not only for industrial purposes, clothing, food and paper: according to new research results, hemp batteries are even more powerful than lithium and graphene. The energy yield from 1 KG of material is 20KW.
In 2014, researchers in the US found that 'shiv' waste fibers from hemp crops can be converted into 'ultrafast supercapacitors' that are better than graphene. Graphene is a super lightweight synthetic carbon and it is super tear-resistant and bulletproof. Fortunately, hemp costs one thousandth of the price of graphene.
#technology #freedom #subvertedHistory