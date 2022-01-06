Poland House of Representatives’ Investigation Committee: inauguration with Dr. Reiner Füllmich

We invite you to a broadcast of the first Republic of Poland Members of Parliament Investigation Committee as part of the Nuremberg 2.0 project with the special guest Dr. Reiner Füllmich attendance.



About Dr. Reiner Füllmich:

Dr Reiner Füllmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully

sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank.

Dr. Reiner Fullmich will lead over 1,000 lawyers and 10,000 medical specialists

and sue CDC, WHO and Davos Group for crimes against humanity.



What is the Nuremberg 2.0 project?

The Nuremberg 2.0 project is a civic initiative created from the necessity of the moment and the need of the heart.



What are the goals of the project?

The goal of the project is to activate conscious and responsible Poles to collect historical and legal documentation describing acts of crimes, lawlessness, abuses and omissions of public authority and to document individual tragedies unknown to the wider public today, which you will want to voluntarily share with us.



How are we going to achieve the goals of the project?

We will collect and register documentation and individual legal acts will be prepared to formulate charges and indict specific persons directly or indirectly responsible for the committed crimes. We will also register professional archival documentation and on its basis, we will publish historical journals under the collective name of "Journals Nuremberg 2.0”.



What was the reason for setting up the project?

As a consequence of the decisions of the Polish government, and in particular of the Ministry of Health and its subordinate agencies, many human injustices and grievances were caused and the victims were primarily Poles - citizens of the Republic of Poland.



Where does the name of our project come from?

The Nuremberg 2.0 project recalls the trial known from the history: the National Socialist system of the Third Reich was tried for the crimes committed by those who represented policies and rules implemented by this system . The name of our project is purely symbolic.