Police Conspire Against an American's Rights on Body Camera in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 241 & 242

This is a fine example of how dumb Police are AND what criminal scumbags they have been "trained" to be. These morons approach a WORKING MAN sleeping in his truck!





And because some thief, at some time in the past, stole a truck, and then stole an ATM, these friggin idiots think that now they somehow have "PROBABLE CAUSE" to detain ANYONE simply because they are in a rented truck!





This just shows you how ignorant and uneducated these tyrants are!

It shows they have NO COMPREHENSION of the "Law" (statutes and codes) that they are supposed to enforce!





And they certainly have no knowledge of the Constitution

they swore an Oath before God to protect!





Sorry, I commented all over this one, wanted to comment some more!

These twits make my blood boil!





They should be in PRISON right now!

They should NEVER be allowed to work as a police officer again either!





They should be REQUIRED BY LAW to purchase their own liability insurance to protect taxpayers from 1983 lawsuits, this way their own insurance can pay when they are sued under the civil code 1983. A few payouts they'll get cancelled, which would leave them unable to ever work as a LEO again!





Secondly, EVERY TIME these scumbags violate an American's rights, regardless of the 1983 lawsuit and it's success or failure....





They MUST BE PROSECUTED under 18 U.S.C. § 241 Conspiracy Against Rights

AND 18 U.S.C. § 242 Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law by the people!





Unhinged Cops Seek Revenge After DA Tells Them They're Wrong

