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hankswank68 Published August 7, 2022





"You Cannot 'Build Back Better' Unless You First Destroy" - Maajid Nawaz on the Great Reset

https://rumble.com/v1ermxz-you-cannot-build-back-better-unless-you-first-destroy-maajid-nawaz-on-the-g.html

"They know that this [mandates, climate policies, etc.] is going to break apart the social fabric; that's precisely what they want."

"What they're hoping to achieve through the tearing apart of the fabric of our society is the total collapse of our financial system. And they're hoping they can replace that with their New World Order."

Video via https://t.me/backtolife_2022