'INSANE CIA EXPOSED!

TH OCCULT CIA ARE EVIL BASTARDS. LIKE THEIR ONCE DIRECTOR SAID, WE'LL KNOW OUR PLAN HAS WORKED WHEN NO ONE BELIEVES ANYTHING ANYMORE. I WOULD SAID THEY FAILED BECAUSE MOST OF HUMANITY DOES BELIEVE IN SOMETHING. THEY HATE EACH OTHER AND DO BELIEVE THEIR HATRED IS THE TRUTH. PROBLEM IS THEY WORSHIP SATAN AND SOME OF THEM DON'T EVEN KNOW IT. THE CIA KNOWS BIBLE PROPHECY IS THE TRUTH BECAUSE THEY LIKE THE OCCULT ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY INJECT AN INSANE BIBLICAL WORLD VIEW UPON THE MIS GUIDED HUMANS WHO FOLLOW THEM INTO THE BITS OF HELL WHEN THEY DRAW THEIR LAST BREATHS ON PLANET EARCH. THE CIA IS AN ASSASSINATION ENTITY AND THEY TAKE ORDERS FROM THEIR GOD LUCIFER/SATAN. THEY WILL BURN IN HELL AND ALL WHO FOLLOW THEM. A HUMAN HAS ONE OF 2 CHOICES. THEY CAN EITHER FOLLOW ALMIGHTY GOD AND SPREAD TRUTH AND LOVE OR THEY CAN CHOOSE TO HATE THE CHILDREN OF LIGHT AND BE THROWN INTO THE PIT WHEN THEY DRAW THEIR LAST BREATH. I HOPE YOU'RE NOT ONE OF THEM...