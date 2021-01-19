Scottish Lockdown: Arrested and fined at an Edinburgh rally

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Protest and dissent will not be accepted in Lockdown Scotland. Anyone who attends a rally is risking arrest, fines or worse. •Premiered Jan 17, 2021
FULL REPORT from Benjamin Loughnane ► http://rebelne.ws/2LxA1C5
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOtArgfwjuA
Rebel News