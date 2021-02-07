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Ep.205 | Conversations - Dr Amandha Vollmer and Adrian discuss Healing, DMSO, plant remedies & more
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253 views • February 07, 2021
#Adrian #DrAmandhaVollmer #health
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
In the inverted experience we find ourselves in in 2020 and 2021 it is important to remember the old ways that served us for thousands of years. We can and should work in harmony with the natural world, after all we are part of it. You can naturally and easily take responsibility for your health, and the natural world provides all you need to be well.
Dr Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a bachelor of science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge (2000) in Alberta, Canada and a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (2008) in Toronto. She also has previous experience as a certified lab animal technician at the University of Alberta. Most of her life she has taken an interest in botanical medicine: self-educating on the topic many years before becoming her formal medical training. Having developed many of her extra senses with martial arts & dance, she realized a natural gift for sensing illness and a laying on of hands. She soon sought answers via the energetic healing arts and became a registered reiki practitioner & teacher, among other modalities.
After much scholarly & independent study, her passion for the elegant and effective sub-molecular medicine known as homeopathy, brought her to study in South India under Rajan Sankaran. She also volunteered for a month-long intensive medical program in Northern India shadowing cardiologists, obstetricians, Ayurvedic practitioners and homeopathic doctors alike. Afterward, she took a 10 day silent Vippassana retreat in the Himalayan mountains. Originally training to be a veterinarian, she took courses through the British Institute of Homeopathy for veterinary homeopathic medicine. During naturopathic college, she was certified both in IV therapy and with Dr. David Leaf in Applied Kinesiology.
In this conversation Amandha and I discuss a wide variety of subject including:
how disease is simply toxicity and / or deficiency no matter what the "label";
- taking your own health back, and becoming self reliant and self responsible. and how straightforward and easy that is;
- Plant remedies and how plants hold the keys to health. They were here long before the drug business came along;
- Magnesium - the master mineral the nearly everyone is deficient in and how to easily get your levels back up again;
- DMSO. Amandha is author of a great book called Healing with DMSO. I recommend you read it https://healingwithdmso.com/;
- we also look deeper into our nature, the spiritual evolution and awakening that we are experiencing and witnessing and touch on some more unusual yet very effective therapies.
Podcast can be downloaded here:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/ep-205-conversations-dr-amandha-vollmer-and-adrian-discuss-healing-dmso-plant-remedies-and-much-more/
You can reach Amandha here:
Blog: https://yummy.doctor/video/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6DNCVpNofW5k/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user74902399
Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@yumnaturals:0
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgrhHSEj6XySgEcqeQr_Aw
Telegram: https://t.me/amandhavollmer
Websites
https://yumnaturals.store/
https://yummy.doctor/
https://healingwithdmso.com/
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
My video on DMSO: https://youtu.be/kvrHwAmU_ro
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
In the inverted experience we find ourselves in in 2020 and 2021 it is important to remember the old ways that served us for thousands of years. We can and should work in harmony with the natural world, after all we are part of it. You can naturally and easily take responsibility for your health, and the natural world provides all you need to be well.
Dr Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a bachelor of science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge (2000) in Alberta, Canada and a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (2008) in Toronto. She also has previous experience as a certified lab animal technician at the University of Alberta. Most of her life she has taken an interest in botanical medicine: self-educating on the topic many years before becoming her formal medical training. Having developed many of her extra senses with martial arts & dance, she realized a natural gift for sensing illness and a laying on of hands. She soon sought answers via the energetic healing arts and became a registered reiki practitioner & teacher, among other modalities.
After much scholarly & independent study, her passion for the elegant and effective sub-molecular medicine known as homeopathy, brought her to study in South India under Rajan Sankaran. She also volunteered for a month-long intensive medical program in Northern India shadowing cardiologists, obstetricians, Ayurvedic practitioners and homeopathic doctors alike. Afterward, she took a 10 day silent Vippassana retreat in the Himalayan mountains. Originally training to be a veterinarian, she took courses through the British Institute of Homeopathy for veterinary homeopathic medicine. During naturopathic college, she was certified both in IV therapy and with Dr. David Leaf in Applied Kinesiology.
In this conversation Amandha and I discuss a wide variety of subject including:
how disease is simply toxicity and / or deficiency no matter what the "label";
- taking your own health back, and becoming self reliant and self responsible. and how straightforward and easy that is;
- Plant remedies and how plants hold the keys to health. They were here long before the drug business came along;
- Magnesium - the master mineral the nearly everyone is deficient in and how to easily get your levels back up again;
- DMSO. Amandha is author of a great book called Healing with DMSO. I recommend you read it https://healingwithdmso.com/;
- we also look deeper into our nature, the spiritual evolution and awakening that we are experiencing and witnessing and touch on some more unusual yet very effective therapies.
Podcast can be downloaded here:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/ep-205-conversations-dr-amandha-vollmer-and-adrian-discuss-healing-dmso-plant-remedies-and-much-more/
You can reach Amandha here:
Blog: https://yummy.doctor/video/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6DNCVpNofW5k/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user74902399
Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@yumnaturals:0
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgrhHSEj6XySgEcqeQr_Aw
Telegram: https://t.me/amandhavollmer
Websites
https://yumnaturals.store/
https://yummy.doctor/
https://healingwithdmso.com/
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
My video on DMSO: https://youtu.be/kvrHwAmU_ro
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
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