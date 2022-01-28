© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James O'Keefe: We show reality and I think that scares people
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • January 28, 2022
https://rumble.com/vsu5fg-james-okeefe-we-show-reality-and-i-think-that-scares-people.html
>> http://americanmuckraker.com/
TBH, it's the technology that enables truth-telling and deepfakery at the same time. Very exciting and terrifying times. It's the technology.
>> http://americanmuckraker.com/
TBH, it's the technology that enables truth-telling and deepfakery at the same time. Very exciting and terrifying times. It's the technology.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.