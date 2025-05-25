© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine tried to ATTACK Putin’s helicopter mid-flight over Kursk.
During Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Kursk region, his helicopter ended up in the middle of a massive Ukrainian drone attack, air defense commander Yuri Dashkin told Rossiya 1 TV channel.
Russian Air Defense Division officer says Ukrainian drones attempted to swarm chopper flight path.
Russian air defenses scrambled — worked perfectly and repelled the strike.