Suck UK Dinosaur Bottle Opener

Just another gadget for the collection. This was way too cool looking not to grab. I had some return credits so I spent those on this. She is heavy, might be cast iron since a magnet will stick to it but I would've loved this to function better. They also have a hippo version but I expect it to work just about as well IE: crappily. Still a cool addition to the collection tho.Thanks for coming by, please like, share and remind.



Big 3 my friends

Skal !

E

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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