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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1816 - Wendy Jerome - Full police press conference
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20 views • October 02, 2021
Wendy was delivering a birthday card to a friend who lived a few blocks away on Thanksgiving Day 1984, when Williams attacked her. He beat her, then raped her, before allowing her to get dressed. He then stabbed her as she attempted to fight back, before slitting her throat and dumping her body at School No. 33. He was caught in 2020 when DNA linked him to the crime.
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