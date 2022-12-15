Create New Account
Just some pilots playing fumigators today Dec 14, 2022 Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
Eme lightheart
Published a day ago |

I’m documenting the skies in my neighborhood from day to day sharing what is going on up there with the fumigation plane brigades. Something of this and that! frustrated at the lack of people not saying anything and I figure documenting daily is a great way to show the progression in the skies. I love nature and I could breathe in everyday. 

