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Who Is Responsible? The Shepherds or The Sheep? - Episode 28 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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10 views • February 22, 2021
During the era of Coronavirus, numerous pastors and churches made certain decisions based on government mandates and WHO guidance that has crippled the Christian Church in America and worldwide. Now, many of these leaders are frustrated that some from their flock have stopped coming to church and/or have left completely. Some of these leaders are upset and have even blamed the Christians for their response to their own leaders selling out to the government. But who is to blame, the Shepherds or the Sheep? Join us for Episode 28!
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