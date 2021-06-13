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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-13-2021 Segregation Time
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The next step in the plan is to further divide us and segregate those of us who think and decide for ourselves what we do in life. They cannot have us thinking for ourselves so they will segregate us to make us out to be the enemies.
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/06/11/tony-blair-suggests-unvaccinated-should-remain-under-lockdown-restrictions/
https://thepostmillennial.com/uk-government-advisor-says-masks-and-social-distancing-should-go-on-forever
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/world/2021/06/coronavirus-unvaccinated-indians-forced-to-wear-skull-and-crossbones-signs.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pakistans-punjab-province-decides-block-sim-cards-people-refusing-vaccines
https://ny.eater.com/2021/6/10/22524109/nyc-restaurants-bars-proof-of-covid-19-vaccination-impact
https://www.courthousenews.com/germany-starts-rolling-out-a-digital-eu-vaccination-pass/
Thumbnail Link:
https://i1.wp.com/www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/EUVaccinationPass6-10-21AP.jpg?resize=1536%2C1160&;ssl=1
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/06/11/tony-blair-suggests-unvaccinated-should-remain-under-lockdown-restrictions/
https://thepostmillennial.com/uk-government-advisor-says-masks-and-social-distancing-should-go-on-forever
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/world/2021/06/coronavirus-unvaccinated-indians-forced-to-wear-skull-and-crossbones-signs.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pakistans-punjab-province-decides-block-sim-cards-people-refusing-vaccines
https://ny.eater.com/2021/6/10/22524109/nyc-restaurants-bars-proof-of-covid-19-vaccination-impact
https://www.courthousenews.com/germany-starts-rolling-out-a-digital-eu-vaccination-pass/
Thumbnail Link:
https://i1.wp.com/www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/EUVaccinationPass6-10-21AP.jpg?resize=1536%2C1160&;ssl=1
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