A Man Dressed As A Teenage Girl Breaks A Teenage Girls Nose In Field Hockey - Parents Do Nothing!

It is sickening to think that men, adult men are allowed to play field hockey with girls under the age of 18 or women in general. This dirtbag decided to lie to the public and state that he is a woman and then proceeds to fire such a hard shot that he knocks a teenage girl's teeth out of her mouth.

There's a reason why the Chinese and the Russians are laughing at us. There is a reason why every Latin American country is laughing at us. There's a reason why the entire world is laughing at us. You've all become a bunch of weak reprehensible reprobates who are willing to indulge every pervert in their perversions and you're doing nothing about it and that includes when your own little girl gets disfigured for life by a man. What are you guys going to do about this now? The answer is, probably nothing.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#trans #gay #transman #transwoman #fieldhockey #usa #gay #lesbian #lgbtq