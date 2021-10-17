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Beam me up Scotty, 11 minutes in Space for William Fatner
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149 views • October 17, 2021
William Shatner boldly goes to space - for 10 minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1wtwGZEKLU
LIKE the universe, former “Star Trek” star William Shatner’s waist continues to expand.
IN 2010, The ENQUIRER reported that the 5-foot-8 actor had ballooned to a dangerous 245 pounds – and friends feared he was putting his life in jeopardy.
Shatner claimed he wasn’t overweight – just extra muscular.
https://www.nationalenquirer.com/celebrity/william-fat-ner-bloatly-goes/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-1237637/Boldly-growing-William-Shatner-reveals-expanding-waistline-beach.html
THEY JUST F*CK UP AND GOT "BUSTED" HOW COULD THEY DO THIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2azktep8vNcV/
Beam me up Scotty, 11 minutes in Space for William Fatner
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1hyft0tAn5wX/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1wtwGZEKLU
LIKE the universe, former “Star Trek” star William Shatner’s waist continues to expand.
IN 2010, The ENQUIRER reported that the 5-foot-8 actor had ballooned to a dangerous 245 pounds – and friends feared he was putting his life in jeopardy.
Shatner claimed he wasn’t overweight – just extra muscular.
https://www.nationalenquirer.com/celebrity/william-fat-ner-bloatly-goes/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-1237637/Boldly-growing-William-Shatner-reveals-expanding-waistline-beach.html
THEY JUST F*CK UP AND GOT "BUSTED" HOW COULD THEY DO THIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2azktep8vNcV/
Beam me up Scotty, 11 minutes in Space for William Fatner
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1hyft0tAn5wX/
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