© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ρώσος επιστήμονας νεκρός μετά από δηλώσεις για τα εμV0λια
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • August 05, 2021
Ο Αλεξάντερ Μπορίσεβιτς Πολετάεφ πέθανε στις 6/3/2021, δύο ημέρες μετά τις δηλώσεις αυτές.
Μπορείτε να μας βρίσκετε εδώ:
https://eternalnowblog.com/
https://rumble.com/c/c-673507
https://newtube.app/user/EternalNow https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
https://www.youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
https://www.facebook.com/EternalNowblog
https://mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
Μπορείτε να μας βρίσκετε εδώ:
https://eternalnowblog.com/
https://rumble.com/c/c-673507
https://newtube.app/user/EternalNow https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
https://www.youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
https://www.facebook.com/EternalNowblog
https://mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.