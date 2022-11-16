US Election Insanity

Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is Insane. Welcome to the USA Election System. Did you really think documentaries and changing nothing would fix the broken USA Election System? Mail-in ballots, political candidate implants, dirty tactics, breaking the rules, and using same corrupt slow-walking fraudulent system yielded same results.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.