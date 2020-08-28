© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Cultural Marxism Matters | Olavo de Carvalho and Stefan Molyneux
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • August 28, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3760/why-cultural-marxism-matters-olavo-de-carvalho-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3760-why-cultural-marxism-matters-olavo-de-carvalho-and-stefan-molyneux
Despite a trail of dead bodies and destroyed civilizations in its path - Marxism continues to resurrect itself in various forms. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Brazilian philosopher Olavo de Carvalho to discuss the impact of Cultural Marxism, the left's fierce opposition to Christianity, the truth about the voluntary poor and how the deadly ideology evolves to infiltrate the culture of the host society.
Olavo de Carvalho is a Brazilian philosopher, journalist and the author of eighteen books on philosophy, politics and the nature of communism.
Website: http://www.olavodecarvalho.org
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/olavodeca
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/carvalho.olavo
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/odecarvalho
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3760-why-cultural-marxism-matters-olavo-de-carvalho-and-stefan-molyneux
Despite a trail of dead bodies and destroyed civilizations in its path - Marxism continues to resurrect itself in various forms. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Brazilian philosopher Olavo de Carvalho to discuss the impact of Cultural Marxism, the left's fierce opposition to Christianity, the truth about the voluntary poor and how the deadly ideology evolves to infiltrate the culture of the host society.
Olavo de Carvalho is a Brazilian philosopher, journalist and the author of eighteen books on philosophy, politics and the nature of communism.
Website: http://www.olavodecarvalho.org
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/olavodeca
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/carvalho.olavo
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/odecarvalho
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.