Dewolucja czyli zarząd wojskowy

Rozmowa o rewolucji-dewolucji w USA
Hanna Kazahari i Dagmara z Florydy o tajnej operacji wojskowej Devolution
16 stycznia Waszyngton/D.C. 26 stycznia 2023 o Wojskowych instrukcjach wojennych i tajnej operacji wojskowej Sting Operation
https://rumble.com/v27lj4m-dewolucja-czyli-zarzd-wojskowy.html
