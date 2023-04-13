Create New Account
Drink Along w #beerandgear 70: Big Sky Brewing Moose Drool American Brown Ale 4.5/5*
Beer and Gear
Published Yesterday

This is another one from the Big Sky brewing mixed case we've been reviewing. It's not exactly my kind of beer but they did achieve their stated goal if I read it correctly. Not a heavy coffee brew which was nice. I didn't get smacked in the taste buds by Juan Valdez's ass and its load of hand-picked beans. You want to drink this in the low 50s F°.Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me.

Always be the Big 3 folks

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

