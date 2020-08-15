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DOD Cyber Security Expert Exposes 'Minority Report' AI Program
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19 views • August 15, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on August 14 2020
Former DOD contractor and cyber security expert Patrick Bergy joins The Alex Jones Show in studio to break down the 'minority report' AI control grid he exposed in Millie Weaver's new film 'Shadow Gate' on the day she was arrested.
See the film here: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f37fcc2df77c4044ee2eb03
Uploaded on August 14 2020
Former DOD contractor and cyber security expert Patrick Bergy joins The Alex Jones Show in studio to break down the 'minority report' AI control grid he exposed in Millie Weaver's new film 'Shadow Gate' on the day she was arrested.
See the film here: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f37fcc2df77c4044ee2eb03
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