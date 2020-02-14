© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Intel Expert Pieczenik Issues Emergency Message to Trump Concerning AG Barr’s Treacherous Activities - FULL SHOW 2/14/20
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
365 views • February 14, 2020
Watch & share the link below to discover how Barr has tipped his Deep State hand against Trump, signaling the globalists’ next move. Dr. Steve Pieczenik, who’s spent decades in the intelligence community, particularly the DEEP, deep state, explains why AG Barr is completely wrong about President Trump and his rights as a president to comment on issues of national importance, particularly the Roger Stone case. He also points out that Barr has done next to nothing concerning the Jeffrey Epstein case and the coup against Trump.
"By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
"By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.