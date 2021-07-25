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Australia Warning! You Got Up To 8 Weeks Before Forced Vaccinations
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570 views • July 25, 2021
If this is legit . . . then we in Australia had better get our skates on and make our voices heard now!! It is time to wake up and smell the roses, not everything would be as they would have us believe.
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