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https://gnews.org/articles/484846
Summary：10/20/2022 Bannon's War Room: CDC adds Covid-19 vaccine to childhood vaccine schedule without going through any public debate or even extensive analysis. People are losing faith in institutions, moving from being ambivalent towards the health freedom movement, the more conservative movement, that's protecting medical rights and civil rights overall.