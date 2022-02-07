EXPOSED! Government CAUGHT COVERING UP VACCINE DEATHS! - The Numbers Are FAKE!Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent insane news regarding the Alberta, Canada government getting caught red handed faking the vaccine death and injury numbers by calling the majority of people who've been jabbed and got sick or died "unvaccinated."Due to people not being considered vaccinated until 14 days after their second shot, as we predicted early on, they were being counted as unvaccinated and the numbers were completely manipulated on purpose.The Alberta government was caught red handed on their own website doing this manipulation and swiftly took down the information from the site. They essentially panicked as soon as their own information was realized by the public.In this video, we break down this blatant fraud and how other countries around the world are faring in the face of fraudulent numbers and massive vaccine death tolls.source: