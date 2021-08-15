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DO YOU MISS ME LORD (W/M Tec Concepcion)
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21 views • August 15, 2021
Oh Lord, Do you miss Lord- when the secret place is empty and I break your heart? Oh Lord, would you rescue me when the waters are above me, would you hearken to my plea?-- A song of every soul to the father heart of God...
An original (words and music) Tec Concepcion
An original (words and music) Tec Concepcion
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