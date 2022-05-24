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5-24-2022 All eyes on Georgia
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141 views • May 24, 2022
Episode 60
So many things running in tandem. Durham, Davos, 2,000 Mules, Primaries....CBDC on the horizon? Will Monkey pox be the force mechanism to help them steal November? GA seems to be a hotbed for various reasons.
Don't forget to watch the Benny Johnson interview of Kash Patel on Rumble today...
Watch Juan O' Savin and Gerry Foley of Gideon's Army here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/05/juan-o-savin-the-greatest-revival-in-history-for-america-is-literally-starting-right-now-video-3773513.html
So many things running in tandem. Durham, Davos, 2,000 Mules, Primaries....CBDC on the horizon? Will Monkey pox be the force mechanism to help them steal November? GA seems to be a hotbed for various reasons.
Don't forget to watch the Benny Johnson interview of Kash Patel on Rumble today...
Watch Juan O' Savin and Gerry Foley of Gideon's Army here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/05/juan-o-savin-the-greatest-revival-in-history-for-america-is-literally-starting-right-now-video-3773513.html
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