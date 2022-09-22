Gods Justice or Judgment

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For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds; 2 Corinthians 10:4
I encourage all true Christians to pray for Justice or Judgment. I would rather fall in the hands of a merciful God, than live under a godless wicked, evil dictatorship.