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Maskenball III - Egomanie in unserer Gesellschaft
Saria Delaney
Saria Delaney
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43 views • January 08, 2020
Das Leben in einer individualistischen Gesellschaft hat auch seine Schattenseiten.

https://saria-delaney.com
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
Zweitkanal:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0QEucPrn0-Ddi3JBTcs5Kw

https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney

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Quellen
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Hintergrundmusik:

Hans Johnson - Clockwork
https://artlist.io

Undertale OST - sans. Extended
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1-RyLUQUrA

Preaching to the Choir - TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1zVaTxtUec

Ohad Ben Ari:
Moonlight Sonata (Beethoven)
Sarabande (Bach)
Prelude in Ebm (Bach)
https://artlist.io

Anthony Lazaro - Cold
https://artlist.io

Bilder:

Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
https://picsart.com
https://www.pngix.com/
Extinction Rebellion Berlin: https://twitter.com/xrberlin/status/1181326937983086592

Erwähnte Kanäle:

MariconVonGerm
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCklE3yL-hAU3Nwz6JvhkEiw

Inaktivität, Opium und ein paar Worte zur Lage der Nation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkeYdGPYE_Q

Low Carb Sport (Daniel Pugge)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxYSbdi13s-DgzAOgm84zPw

I Love Capitalism (Money Equals Power)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCscwgn8FekL9xzJ5qHMz0_A
https://twitter.com/equals_power

Artikel und Studien:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1fC2vlPiyUou-PVAlcozllk1i8yHefA9nGXu-1O1h-0g/edit?usp=sharing

Bewegte Bilder:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jahCLBmqHnI
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
Keywords
educationsaria delaneynarzissmusselbstdarstellerempathieegomanieerziehungstudienliestohnehinkeinesauempathiemangelselbstueberhoehunganspruchshaltungschuledistanz
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