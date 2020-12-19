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Carers Dismiss Concerns About Health Of Old Lady&Cut Short Window Visit Where Daughter Begs The Carers 'Not To Take Her Away'
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41 views • December 19, 2020
Ylenia Angeli (73) feared for her mother's (97) health during a window visit. The carer promptly took away her mother and hung up the phone that they were communicating through and closed the blinds.
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