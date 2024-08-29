BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Football Feat. #10 Florida State vs Georgia Tech (AMAZING!) 2024 College Football
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
29 views • 8 months ago

Featured course:

Dave Patenaude - Developing a Freshman QB

https://tinyurl.com/FreshmanQB

Former Old Dominion OC/QB Coach Dave Patenaude demonstrates his methodology used in developing a young quarterback. From the classroom to the practice field to game time, Coach Patenaude covers it all. Whether you have a freshman walking into the starting quarterback role, or an inexperienced upper classman vying to be the starter, this course will help you set your QB1 up for success.


https://tinyurl.com/FreshmanQB



The 2024 season is underway Athletes and Warriors!


And if this matchup in Ireland is any indication, this is going to be some kind of ride! Enjoy!



Video credits:


#10 Florida State vs Georgia Tech (AMAZING!) | College Football Week 0 | 2024 College Football


Wheels


@WheelsYT


https://www.youtube.com/@WheelsYT



The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, & Fun!


US Sports Radio


https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

footballsportsbroadcastbasketballbaseballsoccerussportsnetworkussportsradio
