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(1) NATO Summit Lunacy, (2) Russia Meet Turkey as (3) Biden Gaffes Continue and (4) Bio Lab Truth.
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81 views • April 03, 2022
(1) NATO Summit Lunacy, (2) Russia Meet Turkey as (3) Biden Gaffes Continue and (4) Bio Lab Truth.
https://rumble.com/vzjdub-1-nato-summit-lunacy-2-russia-meet-turkey-as-3-biden-gaffes-continue-and-4-.html
These are excerpts from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday. To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Today's episode features, Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Russia Meet Turkey as Biden Gaffes Continue saying about Putin "For Gods sake this man cannot remain in power". Wall Street Journal says in effect Biden is not fit to do his job.
Sources:
*****************
Yahoo Article: - https://yhoo.it/387SlMW
Watch the Vovan & Lexus Video Here: - https://bit.ly/3izGdpI
Tass Article: - https://tass.com/world/1428019
US Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/36AJjHN
Washington Post Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Li2Ifi
WSJ Opinion: - https://archive.ph/ucDqf
Russia Meet Turkey as Biden Gaffes Continue
Tass Article: - https://tass.com/world/1428019
US Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/36AJjHN
Washington Post Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Li2Ifi
WSJ Opinion: - https://archive.ph/ucDqf
Russia Recognises Total War
Sergey Lavrov Statement: - https://bit.ly/35mKES4
Zakharova Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qIZ7Ps
Everything Is Russian Propaganda Except When It Isn't
Mail Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3tKIvsz
Mail Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3LkRt5L
Yahoo Article: - https://yhoo.it/3ILieia
What is the Ukraine Biolab Truth?
Zhao Lijian Statement: - https://bit.ly/35gEO4r
---------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Biden Gaff, MSM Lies
https://rumble.com/vzjdub-1-nato-summit-lunacy-2-russia-meet-turkey-as-3-biden-gaffes-continue-and-4-.html
These are excerpts from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday. To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Today's episode features, Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Russia Meet Turkey as Biden Gaffes Continue saying about Putin "For Gods sake this man cannot remain in power". Wall Street Journal says in effect Biden is not fit to do his job.
Sources:
*****************
Yahoo Article: - https://yhoo.it/387SlMW
Watch the Vovan & Lexus Video Here: - https://bit.ly/3izGdpI
Tass Article: - https://tass.com/world/1428019
US Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/36AJjHN
Washington Post Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Li2Ifi
WSJ Opinion: - https://archive.ph/ucDqf
Russia Meet Turkey as Biden Gaffes Continue
Tass Article: - https://tass.com/world/1428019
US Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/36AJjHN
Washington Post Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3Li2Ifi
WSJ Opinion: - https://archive.ph/ucDqf
Russia Recognises Total War
Sergey Lavrov Statement: - https://bit.ly/35mKES4
Zakharova Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qIZ7Ps
Everything Is Russian Propaganda Except When It Isn't
Mail Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3tKIvsz
Mail Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3LkRt5L
Yahoo Article: - https://yhoo.it/3ILieia
What is the Ukraine Biolab Truth?
Zhao Lijian Statement: - https://bit.ly/35gEO4r
---------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Biden Gaff, MSM Lies
Keywords
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