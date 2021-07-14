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Ο Stew Peters κι η Dr Jane Ruby για τους εγκληματίες που κάνουν τους ανθρωπιστές
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575 views • July 14, 2021
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
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Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
το (μεγάλο) καναλι μου στο YT
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFf3FngarhHbFo10apLZ41Q
το (μικρότερο) κανάλι μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAXjdig1eKG5Pr4Ts2DOdow
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
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