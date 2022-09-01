Pipeline, NWO Agenda Digital Identity

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The vaccine-passport-to-digital-identity pipeline was labeled a kook conspiracy theory by the mainstream media throughout 2019 and 2020, but globalists have always been pretty open about their nefarious schemes. In 2016, the United Nations announced its plan to give every human a “digital identity” at its ID2020 Summit. In 2018, the European Union announced the creation of vaccine passports that are “compatible with electronic immunisation information systems.” To be clear: The “vaccine passport” is the digital identity.
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