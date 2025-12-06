BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The REAL Reasons To Use Methylene Blue For Cancer Support (SCIENCE-BACKED) - Dr. Paul Anderson
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
704 followers
136 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zt6V9OSgbFg

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@DrA-Online


Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


The REAL Reasons To Use Methylene Blue For Cancer Support (SCIENCE-BACKED) - Dr. Paul Anderson


In this video, Dr. Paul Anderson dives into the science of how methylene blue is being explored in cancer care, particularly its role in apoptosis. Understanding the potential of methylene blue may impact future cancer treatment and current therapies. Discover how this relates to oncology.


____________________________


CHAPTERS


00:00 Introduction to Methylene Blue in Cancer Care

01:17 Apoptosis and Methylene Blue’s Role

03:03 Preventive and Supportive Use for Apoptosis

03:40 Mitochondrial Cancer Therapy

06:04 Metabolic Cancer Therapy

08:17 Dual Action: Mitochondria + Metabolism

08:44 Repairing Damage from Cancer Treatments

10:58 Summary and Final Thoughts


methylene blue benefitsmethylene blue sciencemethylene blue cancermethylene blue anti cancer effectsmethylene blue cancer sciencethe real reasons to use methylene blue for cancer support science backedmethylene blue anti cancer medicationmethylene blue cancer researchmethylene blue tumorsmethylene blue anti cancer research
