Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zt6V9OSgbFg
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@DrA-Online
The REAL Reasons To Use Methylene Blue For Cancer Support (SCIENCE-BACKED) - Dr. Paul Anderson
In this video, Dr. Paul Anderson dives into the science of how methylene blue is being explored in cancer care, particularly its role in apoptosis. Understanding the potential of methylene blue may impact future cancer treatment and current therapies. Discover how this relates to oncology.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Introduction to Methylene Blue in Cancer Care
01:17 Apoptosis and Methylene Blue’s Role
03:03 Preventive and Supportive Use for Apoptosis
03:40 Mitochondrial Cancer Therapy
06:04 Metabolic Cancer Therapy
08:17 Dual Action: Mitochondria + Metabolism
08:44 Repairing Damage from Cancer Treatments
10:58 Summary and Final Thoughts