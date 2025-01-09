Footage shows the significant impact of the fire at Motor Sich Plant, after a very large and effective Russian glide bomb landed on the military defense enterprise facility in the industrial zone of Zaporozhye city. The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a rare daylight attack at 19:30 on January 8, 2025, showing the shocking moment when a 500-kilogram FAB-500 with a universal planning and correction module dropped from a Russian Air Force Su-25 or Su-34 aircraft, landed on the Plant's administration building. Although it has been bombed several times with cruise missiles, this is reportedly the first bombing with a glide bomb, and videos and photos of the consequences of the impact were spread on local Telegram channels. It was also reported by the Russian Defense Ministry that the attack was carried out with a high-precision aerial bomb on Motor Sich Plant, a defense plant specializing in the manufacture of aircraft and helicopter engines, used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Keep in mind! Motor Sich is a giant Soviet enterprise engaged in the development, production, repair and maintenance of gas turbine engines for aircraft and helicopters, as well as industrial gas turbine units. In 2019, 50% of its shares were bought by Chinese companies Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited and Xinwei Group. On March 24, the leader of the Kiev regime, Vladimir Zelensky, signed a decree on the nationalization of the plant, as a result of which China filed a claim with the arbitration court in The Hague for $ 4.5 billion. According to the latest information, local authorities announced that the administrative buildings are still burning after the missiles hit the industrial infrastructure. The fire engulfed four administrative buildings with an area of 800 square meters, 27 cars burned down and one tram was damaged, while rescue operations are still underway.

Meanwhile, Russian channels reported that the factory workshops burned down, up to 250 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types located in the assembly and storage workshops of the enterprise were destroyed. It is reported that the plant assembled drones and engines for the Palyanitsa drone jet, which was recently presented by Zelensky.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/