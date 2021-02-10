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Sinking of The Big-O: USS Oriskany The World's Largest Artificial Reef
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50 views • February 10, 2021
On May 17, 2006, the USS Oriskany became the largest ship intentionally sunk as an artificial reef. The USS Oriskany was sank 24 miles Southeast of Pensacola, Florida, the cradle of Naval Aviation. (USS Oriskany aka: The Big-O & The Mighty O)
U.S.S. Oriskany, Pensacola Beach is home to the largest artificial reef in the world and five dive-friendly shipwreck sites. The naval vessel U.S.S. Oriskany was built in 1945 following World War II and is now the largest artificial reef in the world.
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U.S.S. Oriskany, Pensacola Beach is home to the largest artificial reef in the world and five dive-friendly shipwreck sites. The naval vessel U.S.S. Oriskany was built in 1945 following World War II and is now the largest artificial reef in the world.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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