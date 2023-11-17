DEEP STATE DECODES 11/17/23 EPISODE 758

Rights and Responsibilities



Music intro: BLACK EYED PEAS ( WHERE IS THE LOVE )

Video credit: https://rumble.com/v3wac9j-breaking-deepstate-rob-hur-will-not-charget-joe-biden-for-stolen-docs-who-i.html BREAKING! Deepstate hack Rob Hur will NOT charge Joe Biden for stolen docs! Who is Robert Hur?

https://www.cf.org/news/special-counsel-investigating-bidens-handling-of-classified-material-not-bringing-charges/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/speaker-johnson-says-impeachment-inquiry-already-shown-corrupt/

https://rumble.com/v3w87n7-dan-scavino-added-the-bag-signal-to-the-video-at-the-15-second-mark.html Dan Scavino Added the Bat Signal to the Video at the 15 Second Mark

https://www.westernjournal.com/ramaswamy-targets-rnc-chairwoman-resignation-petition-following-viral-debate-slam-resign-ronna/

https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=655690ea83545c8f3d8cf96a Owen Shroyer Update: No One Knows Where Owen Is, Journalist's Lawyer Warns

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/breaking-blm-activist-john-sullivan-jayden-x-found/

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/11/pentagon-fails-6th-straight-audit-of-trillions/

https://rumble.com/v3w05tp-war-correspondent-nov-9-with-jean-claude-janine-and-julie.html WAR CORRESPONDENT: NOV 16 WITH JEAN-CLAUDE, JANINE & MEG

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2023/11/15/kerry-live-with-jean-claude-war-correspondent-moon-ai-anunnaki-and-israel/

DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES

https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su Donate to DSD.

https://buy.stripe.com/3cs5nqgkV7j2fo49AD Purchase Orgone.

https://buy.stripe.com/4gwbLO1q19radfW148 OG 2.0

https://cash.app/$ArvilRagland Cash App (alternate payment method)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzoV8WxbXZI&t=1s Orgone works

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UdkaypjXBo Mobile Phone vs Steel Wool I How Your iPhone Will Damage Your Brain

https://www.brighteon.com/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk

https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all Rumble

https://gab.com/timeline/videos GAB

t.me/DeepStateDecodes

[email protected]