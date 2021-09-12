Monks are High-Tech Tycoons in 5D Earth: Fixes 3D Business Corruption

Enjoy this snippet from the interview that Kerry of ‘Alice Eats the Apple: A Joyride Show' does with the author, Von Galt who spent her entire life studying Earth's ascension into alternate realities. This cut from the full interview goes over how some monks in past lives are reincarnating into this lifetime as computer programmers, and reincarnating into future lifetimes as high-tech business tycoons much like Steve Jobs did, which has been an example to many in the spirit world of how to get promoted to Angel jobs.Much like starseeds and indigos incarnated now to help with the ascension of Earth into 5D, monks and high-frequency people will challenge their ego and reincarnate into tycoons of the future in order to turn the ship around for Earth and humanity in 5D.Click on the link for the FULL interview:More about Kerry of ‘Alice Eats the Apple: A Joyride Show’, click on the links below:AliceEatsTheApple.comMetaphysical Moms YouTube channel:__________________________To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.Merkaba Chakras:Von's Author Page:Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)