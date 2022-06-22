Ukraine Update June 22, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Sarmat intercontinental missile will be ready for combat by the end of this year.
- Why Russia is slow in Ukraine.
- 2 Azov commanders transferred to Moscow for investigation.
- A total of more than 570 Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 21th.
- Ukraine tried to recapture Snake Island.
- Howitzers delivered by US/EU have become great targets.
- Donetsk civilians attacked.