Ukraine Update June 22, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Sarmat intercontinental missile will be ready for combat by the end of this year.

- Why Russia is slow in Ukraine.

- 2 Azov commanders transferred to Moscow for investigation.

- A total of more than 570 Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 21th.

- Ukraine tried to recapture Snake Island.

- Howitzers delivered by US/EU have become great targets.

- Donetsk civilians attacked.