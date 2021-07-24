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VIDEO FEED FROM THE UK REPORTING CONTENTS OF ASTRA ZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE!
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260 views • July 24, 2021
This video feed was shared on Instagram before it was censored. I captured it on 11-19-2020. It reports aborted fetal tissue, & includes a call out for Artificial Intelligence research software tools to capture in real time the details of the high number of ADRS- Adverse Reactions expected to insure no ADRS - Adverse Reactions details are missed. HOW DO YOU SUPPOSE AI COULD CAPTURE REACTION IN SOMEONES BODY IF SOMETHING IN THE BODY ISN'T TRANSMITTING THE INFO TO THE 3, 4 or 5G SYSTEM? Let that sink in...
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