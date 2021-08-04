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ALBERTA CANADA & THE WORLD!!!! HAS A NEW HERO!!! PATRICK KING!!!
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211 views • August 04, 2021
Patrick King a citizen of Alberta Canada has challenged the province of Alberta to prove that this virus ( PLANDEMIC — iSARS/Covid/19 ) is a true real virus… Lo and behold! The court system of Alberta could not prove any substantial medical science-based facts!!!! Nor evidence to prove that this is an actual “isolated” virus!!! NONE!!! for a virus to be real it must be proven to be an “isolated” virus!! The Alberta provincial courts have proven that this virus is not isolated therefore it does not exist!!! I repeat the courts of Alberta have proven that this virus is not scientifically provable to be an isolated virus! therefore the virus itself does not exist!! FACT
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