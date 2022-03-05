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Come Out
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17 views • March 05, 2022
You don't belong in the darkness. You belong in the Light of Jesus Christ and God the Father. You belong to Him and Him only. Start seeing yourself differently and not thru the things that have happened to you. See yourself the way God sees you and then you can walk in the Kingdom of Heaven. Spend time with your heavenly Father, who really loves you.
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