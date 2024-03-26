https://rumble.com/v4ljt83-kennedy-is-going-for-the-libertarian-nomination.html

The Robert F. Kennedy campaign has been caught trying to buy the Libertarian Nomination for President so he can get on the ballot in all 50 states. Many Libertarian operatives on board with a warmongering candidate for their nominee in the hope of one day receiving government welfare for their future campaigns. The legacy of Rothbard and Ron Paul are threatened by a quest for adulation gained from a famous name even though that famous name holds very few Libertarian principles and is a genocide apologist who goes against The Non Aggression Principle in every way.

